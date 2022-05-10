Aviva PLC Purchases 5,025 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,376,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

TSLA stock traded down $78.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $787.11. 30,162,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $988.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.