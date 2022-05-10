Aviva PLC Has $30 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,694,000 after buying an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

