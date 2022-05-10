Aviva PLC Has $198.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $198,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $498.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.