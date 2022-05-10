Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

C stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 1,694,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.