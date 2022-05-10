Aviva PLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

