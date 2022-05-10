Aviva PLC Buys 3,425 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 116,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. 74,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

