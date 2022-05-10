Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.