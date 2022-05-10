Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $44.11 or 0.00143726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00352179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,968,971 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

