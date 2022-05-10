Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.