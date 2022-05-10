Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $65,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $70.60. 500,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

