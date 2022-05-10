aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

