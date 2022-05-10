Atomic Wallet Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,088.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $32,088.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,360.87 or 1.00050919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

