Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.49

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.49 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 113109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several research firms have commented on ATLKY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Atlas Copco shares are going to split on Friday, May 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

