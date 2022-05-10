Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 42,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

