Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

ATER opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.07.

Get Aterian alerts:

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aterian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.