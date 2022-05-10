Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 73,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

