Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $279.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.30 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 1,819,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,394 shares of company stock valued at $499,130 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.