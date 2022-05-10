Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Assertio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 15,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,793 shares in the company, valued at $646,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

