Assemble Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and $1.23 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.25 or 0.99953932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00106954 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.