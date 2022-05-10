ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $818.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $818.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $38.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $512.66. 1,714,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $620.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.03. ASML has a 1 year low of $510.36 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

