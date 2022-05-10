ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($461.05) to €379.00 ($398.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a one year low of $272.37 and a one year high of $497.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.26.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.12). ASM International had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

