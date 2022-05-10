Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

