Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $9.92 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

