AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE ATR traded down $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.01. 276,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

