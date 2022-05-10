Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.55. 187,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

