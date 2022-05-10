Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

