Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.90

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.