Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

AIRC stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $43.11. 953,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 170,487 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

