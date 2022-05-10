Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.