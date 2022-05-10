Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $38.87 billion. Anthem reported sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $153.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $13.76 on Wednesday, hitting $490.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,818. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.74. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

