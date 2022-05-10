ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ANSYS worth $75,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.01 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

