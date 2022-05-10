Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

ANNX remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Monday. 412,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,849. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 12,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

