Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.08.
NYSE BUD opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
