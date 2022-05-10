Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to €67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE BUD opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $24,156,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

