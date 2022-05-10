Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares rose 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 25,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,564,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its position in Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

