Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 2,303,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,016. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.98.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

