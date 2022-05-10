Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 11,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

