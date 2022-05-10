Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,723 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $444,289,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.07. 3,976,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

