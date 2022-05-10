Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Liberty Broadband worth $75,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,276. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

