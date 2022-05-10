Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 149,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,531. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

