Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,294. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

