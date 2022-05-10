Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.