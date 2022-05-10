Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.