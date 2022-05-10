Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,390 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $64,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.23. 2,593,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,235. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.