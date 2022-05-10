Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,158 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. 189,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

