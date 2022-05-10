Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $32,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 474,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $24,077,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 294,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,004. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

