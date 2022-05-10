Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $18.39 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,918. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.70 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

