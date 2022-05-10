Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $69.14 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Portland General Electric worth $69,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE POR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. 866,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,562. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

