Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $39.04 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Royal Gold worth $39,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.58. 546,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

