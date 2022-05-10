Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.