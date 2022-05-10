Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of Bank of Hawaii worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. 232,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,651. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

